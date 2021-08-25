AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

