ABB (NYSE:ABB) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.98

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 52047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of ABB by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 10,502.6% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 110,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 109,857 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

