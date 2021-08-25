Accel Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 867 Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 230,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 76.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29.

