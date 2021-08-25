Actinium Price Hits $0.0274 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $929,919.94 and $12,907.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Actinium has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,975,250 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

