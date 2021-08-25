Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading 7.3% Higher

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.70. 23,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 640,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $755.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,696,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 229,402 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 170,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,494,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

