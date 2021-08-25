Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $1.43

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002930 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $22.25 million and $315,778.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00061625 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,191 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

