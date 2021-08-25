Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $210.00. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.28.

AAP stock opened at $207.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

