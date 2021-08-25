Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 175,613 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $14,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 598,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 83,823 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,489,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65.

