Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 74,147 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,147 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 102.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

