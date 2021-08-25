Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after buying an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,229,000 after purchasing an additional 72,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,474,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $132.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

