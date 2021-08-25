Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $15.45 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

