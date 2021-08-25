Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,120 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 45.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in NiSource by 21.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 346,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NiSource stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.21. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,146 shares of company stock valued at $741,852 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.