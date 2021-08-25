Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CAE by 44.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,029,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after buying an additional 58,495 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 5,037.2% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 502,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after buying an additional 492,539 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in CAE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 890,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.08. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

