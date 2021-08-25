Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 103.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,319 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

HEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

