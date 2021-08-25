Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 49,011 Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,011 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,471,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 15.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

