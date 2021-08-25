Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 92,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,205,486 shares.The stock last traded at $57.36 and had previously closed at $58.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 73.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. FMR LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,836,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after acquiring an additional 972,443 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,860,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after acquiring an additional 740,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

