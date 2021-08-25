Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.41.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.