Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after buying an additional 379,544 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 35,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

