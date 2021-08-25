AIA Group Ltd Acquires 325 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW opened at $230.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.