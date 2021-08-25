AIA Group Ltd Buys 234 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Cummins by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Cummins by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $236.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

