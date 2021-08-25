AIA Group Ltd Buys New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,567 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

FCX stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

