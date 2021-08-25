AIA Group Ltd Has $350,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

ITW stock opened at $230.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

