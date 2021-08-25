AIA Group Ltd Invests $266,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.38. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

