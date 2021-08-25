AIA Group Ltd Makes New $225,000 Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 44,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,883,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 28,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $118.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.46. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,148,442 shares of company stock worth $190,415,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

