AIA Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $108.61.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $1,854,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $101,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,400,810 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

