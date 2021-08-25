AIA Group Ltd Purchases New Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,828 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX stock opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.46. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock worth $190,415,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

