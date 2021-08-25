AIA Group Ltd Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $445.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.50. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $450.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

