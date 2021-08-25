AIA Group Ltd Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $23,958,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $445.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.50. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $450.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

