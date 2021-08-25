Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in Airbnb by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Airbnb by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,016,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $2,900,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,603,813 shares of company stock valued at $523,775,180 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $161.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.06.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.