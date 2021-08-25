Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Down 3%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 1,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 376,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.49.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $164,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $41,414,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

