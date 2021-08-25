Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 131,660 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

MUR stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

