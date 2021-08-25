Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of TriNet Group worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $92.62.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $882,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $187,841.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,684 shares of company stock worth $12,408,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.