Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 3,541 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in StoneCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

