AllSafe Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,288.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $344,018.71 and $1,288.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00055784 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

