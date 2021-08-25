Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after acquiring an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after buying an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,733,000 after buying an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after acquiring an additional 140,769 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.60.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $201.90 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.92.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

