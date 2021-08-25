Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 193.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $14.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,839.85. 37,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,841.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,597.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

