Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.60. 293,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,539,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94.

Alpine 4 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALPP)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision.

