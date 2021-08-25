Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Shares of PINE opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $211.54 million, a P/E ratio of 117.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on PINE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.37.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.