Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of PINE opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $211.54 million, a P/E ratio of 117.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

