Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2227 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Shares of ATUSF opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ATUSF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.