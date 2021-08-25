Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84. Alumina has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

