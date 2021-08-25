ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

ALXO stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.24.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,560,485.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $4,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,487 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,994 in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.