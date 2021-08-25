Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s stock price rose 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 112,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,168,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.58 and a beta of 2.20.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Amarin by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,862,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 354,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

