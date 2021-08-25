Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $115,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,305.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,470.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

