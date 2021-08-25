American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $10.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of AXL opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a market cap of $997.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.51. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 163,661 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

