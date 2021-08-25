American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMH. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.04.

AMH stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 130.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.