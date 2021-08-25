American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) versus Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Financial Analysis

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Outdoor Brands and Escalade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00 Escalade 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.27%. Escalade has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.91%. Given Escalade’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Escalade is more favorable than American Outdoor Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Escalade shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Escalade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Escalade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands 6.65% 11.57% 9.53% Escalade 9.25% 20.34% 13.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Escalade’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.37 $18.41 million $2.16 12.44 Escalade $273.65 million 1.17 $25.93 million $1.82 12.83

Escalade has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Outdoor Brands. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Escalade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products. Its brands include Bear Archery and Trophy Ridge archery accessories; STIGA and Ping-Pong table tennis; Accudart and Unicorn darting; Onix pickleball equipment; Goalrilla, Goalsetter, Goaliath, and Silverback residential in-ground basketball systems; the STEP fitness products; Woodplay playsets; Cue and Case Sales billiard accessories; and Lifeline personal fitness products. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

