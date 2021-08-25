American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.10 million.

Shares of AMSC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,148. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65. American Superconductor has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

