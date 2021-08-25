Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Landec by 43.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Landec by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Landec in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landec by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landec in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.04. Landec Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Landec Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNDC shares. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

