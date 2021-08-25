Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CURO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CURO Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CURO Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $16,779,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CURO Group alerts:

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $420,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,181,397 shares of company stock worth $18,862,558. 52.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CURO opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $674.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Several analysts have commented on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

CURO Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.