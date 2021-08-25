Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 130.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $317,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,473,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 229,939 shares during the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.86.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMC. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

